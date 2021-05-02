Indianapolis mom seeks justice for murdered son

23-year-old Jimmy Warren Jr. was murdered on the Indy's west side in August 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — Every time Ezy Chowning hears about another murder in Indianapolis, she thinks of her son Jimmy and a song he wrote called “Why?”

“I know we ain’t supposed to ask God, but why you take my people from me?” the lyric begins.

It continues with, “They say the good die young, so I know my time is gonna come. I just pray He make a way for me.”

23-year-old Jimmy Warren Jr. was murdered on the city’s west side in August 2019, just a few months after he wrote that song.

Why.

It’s the same question Chowning has asked herself every day for almost two years.

“I want to ask 'What was the purpose of you taking my son’s life?’ I want to know why. Why. Why did you do it? Why?’” Chowning asks of the men who took Jimmy’s life.

Chowning says Jimmy had gone to see a friend. Witnesses told her he was ambushed by two other men.

“They tried to take his fanny pack off of him. He was like ‘Man, you can have this’ and he started running, and that’s when the shooting began,” Chowning said witnesses told her of the incident in the 3400 block of Lupine Drive.

When the gunfire stopped, Jimmy was dead.

His friend and the two men with guns were gone. Witnesses told Chowning all three took off together in the same car.

“He got set up, basically. It was a set up,” Chowning said, adding she doesn’t know why someone would want to hurt her son, especially a friend who Chowing says grew up with Jimmy.

“That boy has been in my home. That boy has ate my food,” she said.

Chowning says Jimmy’s career in music was just taking off when he was killed.

“He got into the music field after college. He got into producing and making videos,” she said.

The Pike High School and Iowa Central grad was set to move to Los Angeles the following month. Chowning was going with him to help him get settled.

“I feel like it was greed. I feel like it was envy,” she said. “I mean, just go get your own. Do not take from someone else. What’s wrong with you going to college? What’s wrong with you, you know, getting a degree and making life better for yourself?”

This mother is angry and can’t sleep, knowing those men are still out there, walking free.

“It’s not fair and I want them brought to justice, period. Period,” Chowning said resolutely.

She’s confident that day is coming.

Chowning wants to speak directly to those responsible for Jimmy's death in a courtroom.

“I’m going to be right in that court and I want you to look me dead in my eyes and I want to know why you did it,” Chowning said. “It’s not over. God has the last say and you best believe that he is going to bring you to justice. It’s not over. I’m not getting ready to let my son’s name die in vain."