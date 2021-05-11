Indianapolis mom gets keys to new Habitat for Humanity home

Debra Kurz helped build her new home and also took classes to learn how to do household repairs.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is finally getting the keys to their brand new home that they helped build.

Habitat for Humanity dedicated their latest new home Friday morning. Homeowner Debra Kurz not only helped with the build, she also took classes on things like how to make repairs and budgeting.

The single mother said the whole process has taught her so much more about herself.

"I think there are times in our lives, at least my life, where you feel helpless and hopeless and being in this program has given me...has reminded me of the voice that I have, to work for what I want and what I want with my family and learning the skills that helped me become a successful homeowner. It's priceless," Kurz said.

Kurz and her family moved in to the home after the dedication.