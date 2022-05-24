Police searching for missing Indianapolis mother and 11-year-old daughter

Police say Erica Rios and her daughter were last seen on Friday, May 20, 2022 and their car may have been heading west on I-70 the following day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are searching for a woman and her 11-year-old daughter who were reported missing last week.

According to IMPD, 43-year-old Erica N. Rios was last seen on Friday, May 20. Her car was spotted traveling west on Interstate 70 near SR 39 in Hendricks County the following day. Rios' daughter, Angel Holmes, is believed to be with her mother and family and friends are concerned about their well-being.

Rios is reportedly 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 133 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. Her daughter is 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She also has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police did not know what type of clothing either Rios or her daughter were wearing when they disappeared.

Anyone who has information about Rios or her daughter is urged to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

IMPD Seeks the Community's Assistance in Locating Missing Mother and Daughter



For More Information Please Click Link Below https://t.co/c0mJ6Yihjn#MissingMother #MissingDaughter pic.twitter.com/A4QVA1tT9s — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 25, 2022

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.