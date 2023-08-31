Construction begins on new IMPD Mounted Horse Patrol Unit facility

The unit has never had a permanent home.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced Thursday, Aug. 31 that it has begun building a new $1.7 million home for its horse patrol.

The 20,000-square foot facility will be built on the former Central State campus, just west of downtown Indianapolis, and will include offices, a barn, stables and riding areas. The project is scheduled to be finished by the summer of 2024.

The Mounted Horse Patrol was formed in 1983 and currently has five stable locations throughout the city. However, the unit has never had a permanent home. According to IMPD, Mounted Horse Patrol Unit officers work out of temporary construction trailers not meant for long-term use.

The unit comprises of three full-time officers, two part-time officers and seven horses.

IMPD reports that $1.4 million has been raised to help fund the project, thanks to significant donations from Marlyne Sexton, Roger Penske, and Turner Woodard, in addition to large anonymous donations.