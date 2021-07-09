Indianapolis Metro Police investigate deadly shooting on Elder Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police say a man found injured Thursday in the 1100 block of Elder Avenue has died.
Officers found the man around 8 p.m. and discovered he had "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound."
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died a short time later, according to IMPD.
An investigation is underway.
If you have information, call the IMPD homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). You can submit tips anonymously and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.
