Indianapolis Metro Police investigate deadly shooting on Elder Avenue

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police say a man found injured Thursday in the 1100 block of Elder Avenue has died.

Officers found the man around 8 p.m. and discovered he had "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound."

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died a short time later, according to IMPD.

An investigation is underway.

If you have information, call the IMPD homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). You can submit tips anonymously and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.