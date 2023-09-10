Indianapolis mayoral candidates address concerns of Black community at virtual debate

The candidates tackled several topics, including public safety, Black officer recruitment, education, housing, healthcare, and food deserts.

INDIANAPOLIS — In less than a month, Marion County residents will vote for the next Indianapolis mayor.

At a virtual event Sunday, voters heard from both Democratic incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett and Republican candidate Jefferson Shreve about their plans to address the concerns from the Black community.

The event was hosted by the African American Coalition of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Recorder and Radio One.

One of the watch parties was at the Indianapolis Urban League.

"A lot of times what's happening here is happening to us, and not necessarily in concert with us," said Ninjia Miles.

When it comes to the shortage of IMPD officers, the candidates were asked how they will encourage Black Hoosiers to join the department.

"Too many of our neighborhoods feel as if they are policed and not protected and served. We have to change that mindset and make real progress in that area as well," Hogsett said.

"We moved salaries from $39,000 for a first-year officer to $72,000. That's pretty good money. I believe we are going to be able to attract people from communities of color to better represent the force that reflects the city," Shreve said.

One voter at the watch party at the Indianapolis Urban League said she walked away from the debate feeling a little disappointed by the answer to that question, not because of what was said, but what wasn't.

"They talked about the police and the numbers we need., they did not talk about the cause of the crime that's happening in the city," said Billie Breaux.

Others felt the answers to the questions lacked enough details and left them wanting more.

"I wanted to hear more details on how each of those individuals will align themselves with an agenda that Black people already designed for themselves," said Denell Howard.

As the voters continue to deliberate who they're voting for, Breaux had this piece of advice for the candidates as they continue their campaigns.