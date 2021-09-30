Indianapolis mayor, police hear residents' safety concerns, seek solutions

Mayor Hogsett and IMPD Chief Taylor heard residents' concerns during a public safety walk on Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor walked with east side residents Wednesday to talk about public safety.

This comes as the city sits just 17 homicides short of last year's record high.

They walked through the area of Oscar Charleston Park, near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue. The area has had three homicides in the last few months and, back in May, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Walks like this started about four years ago. They were created as a way to build trust and for residents to be able to share safety concerns with city leaders and law enforcement.

"It's a perfect opportunity to get out, connect with the community, let them know we're concerned, and see if they have any ideas of how we can build stronger relationships in this community," said Michael Wolley, IMPD north district commander.