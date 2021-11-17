Far east side gets $3.5 million investment through Lift Indy program

The city will invest in lifting people from poverty, creating affordable housing in the area and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders named their seventh Lift Indy neighborhood during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Lift Indy is "a comprehensive community development investment program aimed at propelling community investment in Indianapolis neighborhoods."

The city is going to begin pouring money, $3.5 million to be exact, into the far east side.

“Naming the far east side as our seventh Lift Indy neighborhood creates a critical opportunity to enhance the lives of neighbors in the area,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE) will use some of that money to help lift people from poverty. The funding will also be used to help repair and rehabilitate homes and create affordable housing.

Lift Indy-supported projects and programs:

Wrap-around services at CAFE

The creation of the Orchard Trail, a path to 38th Street with garden beds for people to grow fresh produce in.

Owner-occupied repair programs

An affordable home mortgage program

A rehab-homeownership program

Earlier this month Hogsett announced Mid-North as the city's sixth Lift Indy neighborhood. The city will be investing $3.5 million over the next three years to enhance equity and build capacity for community development in the area.

City leaders recently celebrated improvements in another Lift Indy neighborhood, Old Southside. At the end of October, Mayor Hogsett and other city leaders met with community members to celebrate more than $1 million being used to give Kelly Park a makeover.

City leaders and Old Southside community enjoy Kelly Park improvements 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The improvements were part of a $4 million investment in the neighborhood through the Lift Indy program.