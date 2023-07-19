Mayor Hogsett announces lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced the city is filing a lawsuit against the manufacturers of Kia and Hyundai automobiles following a rise in thefts.
The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for public safety expenses associated with the recent spike in thefts from Kia and Hyundai vehicles due to a lack of anti-theft safeguards.
According to the mayor's office, Kia vehicles have seen a 400% increase in thefts while Hyundai vehicle thefts have spiked 250%. The stealing of Kia and Hyundai vehicles accounts for more than 25% of cars stolen in Marion County this year.
“Indianapolis has seen year-to-date declines in most forms of crime this year, but we have seen auto thefts buck that trend with a 24% increase, due almost exclusively to Kia and Hyundai models,” Hogsett said.
The mayor's office claims that these cars are hot targets for thefts because they lack basic and industry-standard immobilizer technology. The cars have reportedly not included this technology for more than a decade and the crimes related to this have spiked nationwide after a series of social media videos demonstrating how to "hot-wire" these cars went viral in 2020.
"Today's announcement is a positive step in the right direction to ensure the safety of our constituents in every neighborhood," Hogsett said.
Indianapolis' lawsuit joins other cities' ongoing litigation against Kia and Hyundai on behalf of consumers and insurers.