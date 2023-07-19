Mayor Hogsett announces lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai

The Indianapolis mayor is asking for reimbursement of public safety costs associated with the rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has announced the city is filing a lawsuit against the manufacturers of Kia and Hyundai automobiles following a rise in thefts.

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for public safety expenses associated with the recent spike in thefts from Kia and Hyundai vehicles due to a lack of anti-theft safeguards.

According to the mayor's office, Kia vehicles have seen a 400% increase in thefts while Hyundai vehicle thefts have spiked 250%. The stealing of Kia and Hyundai vehicles accounts for more than 25% of cars stolen in Marion County this year.

“Indianapolis has seen year-to-date declines in most forms of crime this year, but we have seen auto thefts buck that trend with a 24% increase, due almost exclusively to Kia and Hyundai models,” Hogsett said.

The mayor's office claims that these cars are hot targets for thefts because they lack basic and industry-standard immobilizer technology. The cars have reportedly not included this technology for more than a decade and the crimes related to this have spiked nationwide after a series of social media videos demonstrating how to "hot-wire" these cars went viral in 2020.

"Today's announcement is a positive step in the right direction to ensure the safety of our constituents in every neighborhood," Hogsett said.