Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry dies at 72

Curry served three terms as the county prosecutor, stepping down in 2019 after a prostate cancer diagnosis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry died Tuesday at the age of 72.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Curry's death Tuesday evening.

Curry was first elected to be the county's top prosecutor in 2010. He won re-election in 2014 and 2018. The prosecutor's office believes he's the only Democrat to serve three terms as prosecutor in Marion County.

Curry resigned his position in 2019 while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. He said at the time that he had been receiving treatment for cancer since 2015.

"I am confident the office is in capable hands," Curry said in a press conference announcing his resignation. "But make no mistake, it's killing me to step down at this time. I love this office."

Current Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, then the chief trial deputy, was named interim prosecutor at the time, then was selected by Marion County Democrats to fill the position full-time through the end of 2022, the length Curry's term.

“Terry was a man of action and of progress, and his impact will continue to be felt in our community. He was a leader who unapologetically stood for fairness and integrity, and he influenced others to do the same throughout his accomplished career," Mears said in the release announcing Curry's passing.

Among the more significant cases tried during Curry's tenure as county prosecutor were the drunk driving case involving former IMPD Officer David Bisard and the Richmond Hill explosion.

Bisard was convicted for the crash that killed motorcyclist Eric Wells and injured two other riders, Mary Mills and her husband, Kurt Weekly, in August 2010. The drunk driving charges had been thrown out less than two weeks after the crash because of allegations that the blood evidence in the case was mishandled. Shortly after taking office, Curry re-filed the drunk driving charges, which led to a conviction in 2013.

The Richmond Hill explosion, investigation and trials were Curry's biggest challenge. The intentionally set blast killed a young couple, Dion and Jennifer Longworth, destroyed dozens of homes and decimated an entire neighborhood. There were thousands of pieces of evidence and well over 100 potential witnesses. All of the five people charged were found guilty or confessed.

"It is gratifying to reach this sort of conclusion," Curry said at the time.