Indianapolis man who waited months for double transplant leaves hospital

Doug Bullard had a heart and kidney transplant two weeks ago.

INDIANAPOLIS — We've been keeping in contact with Doug Bullard, an Indianapolis man who was on the waiting list for two organs.

He got his match after waiting in the hospital for months. And just a few hours ago, Doug Bullard walked out of Methodist Hospital.

Two weeks ago, he received a heart and kidney transplant.

Doug spent 163 days in the hospital, hoping, waiting and praying.

"I'm so grateful," Bullard said. "I did find out that the donor was in his 30s. He's a male. So I guess I have a 30-ish year-old heart and kidney. I feel much, much better. Feel like a new man."