Indianapolis man sentenced to prison for Carmel bank robbery

Authorities said Gary Tinsley and an accomplice held up the Stock Yards Bank & Trust.

CARMEL, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his part in a 2019 bank robbery.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Gary Tinsley, 47, was found guilty after a jury trial.

Tinsley had been charged with armed bank robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court records said Tinsley and another person entered a Stock Yards Bank branch in Carmel on May 13, 2019 carrying a firearm. They handed a note to the teller demanding money, then zip-tied the employees. They fled the bank with cash.

There were no reports of injury.

An investigation led police to believe Tinsley was one of the suspects and the owner of a car that matched the description of the one used in the heist.

Police stopped Tinsley in mid-September as he left his home. They found multiple guns and drugs during that part of the investigation. They also found zip ties and clothing believed to have been used in the Carmel robbery.

Authorities said Tinsley wasn't allowed to possess a firearm because of a prior felony crime, a 1993 conviction for murder in Marion County.

Tinsley was ordered to serve five years on probation when he is released from prison. He was also ordered to pay more than $67,000 in restitution.