Indianapolis man sentenced to 96 years in 2021 murder of Dylan McGinnis

The shooting happened Oct. 1, 2021, in the 2900 block of East 11th Street, near North Rural Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced for the 2021 deadly shooting of Dylan McGinnis on the east side of Indianapolis.

Travis Lang, who was 23 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 96 years in prison for the killing of Dylan McGinnis.

Lang was found guilty Aug. 17 of felony murder, two counts of felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a permit.

On Oct. 1, 2021, IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of East 11th Street, near North Rural Street, on a report of a person shot. Officers located McGinnis inside his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim was found with a gunshot wound to her leg.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Lang being found guilty of the murder.

Prior to the shooting, Lang and the surviving victim began arguing about money. The altercation escalated, and Lang eventually fired multiple shots into the surviving victim's vehicle. The bullets struck the victim and killed McGinnis.