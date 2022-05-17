Indianapolis semi-truck driver sentenced for sexually exploiting children

Ryan Niendorf, 39, of Indianapolis, was sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis semi-truck driver will spend three decades behind bars after the FBI caught him persuading two minors, both under the age of 16, to make sexually explicit videos.

Court documents say in May 2021, FBI agents were tipped off about an adult's Facebook account that was being used to have sexually explicit conversations with a child's Facebook account.

Investigators determined the owner of the adult's Facebook account was Ryan Niendorf, 39, of Indianapolis. Police also identified the child, who was not named.

Police arrested Neindorf and, when they investigated the contents of his account, they found he had persuaded two minors both under the age of 16 to make sexually explicit videos.

Neindorf pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual exploitation of a child. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker sentenced Neindorf to 30 years in prison.

Barker ordered that after his release from prison, Neindorf be supervised for the rest of his life by the U.S. Probation Office. Neindorf will also have to pay each victim $10,000 in restitution and register as a sex offender.

In 2019, which is the most recent year for which data is available, the Southern District of Indiana was second out of the 94 federal districts in the country for the number of child sexual exploitation cases prosecuted.