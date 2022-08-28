Indianapolis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-465

Investigators said 40-year-old John Byers drove off the road and struck a construction sign on the left side of the highway near the 3.2-mile marker of I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south side of the city Saturday night.

Indiana State Police said 40-year-old John Byers died in a crash on I-465 near East Street at around 7:15 p.m.

Investigators determined Byers drove off the road and struck a construction sign on the left side of the highway near the 3.2-mile marker of I-465. It is not clear what caused Byers to run off the road and there were no other vehicles involved.

When emergency crews arrived after the crash, they found Byers unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The left two lanes of I-465 were closed in the area for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated.

Hours later, another motorcyclist was killed in a crash in a construction zone on I-70 early Sunday morning.

Investigators said a truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone east of Mt. Comfort Road, where there are no emergency shoulders.

Mark Webster, 47, of Richmond, was riding a motorcycle just before midnight when he hit the trailer. His motorcycle was then hit by a car, and then a semi-truck. The semi-truck caught fire as a result of the secondary crash.

When first responders arrived, they found Webster in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.