Indianapolis man killed in Fishers motorcycle crash

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed an Indianapolis man Friday night.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Fishers Police Department officers responded to the crash on Southeastern Parkway at Jack Walker Lane, near Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
A witness who had been driving eastbound on Southeastern Parkway told police three motorcycles passed her before one appeared to lose control and hit the curb and a sign post.
Witnesses and first responders performed CPR on the male driver, who was taken to IU Saxony Hospital and pronounced dead. Fishers police identified the man as 39-year-old Dameion Dvail Ramsey, of Indianapolis.
The Fishers Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Lt. Dave Seward at 317-595-3310.