Indianapolis man killed in Fishers motorcycle crash

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed an Indianapolis man Friday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Fishers Police Department officers responded to the crash on Southeastern Parkway at Jack Walker Lane, near Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.

A witness who had been driving eastbound on Southeastern Parkway told police three motorcycles passed her before one appeared to lose control and hit the curb and a sign post.

Witnesses and first responders performed CPR on the male driver, who was taken to IU Saxony Hospital and pronounced dead. Fishers police identified the man as 39-year-old Dameion Dvail Ramsey, of Indianapolis.

The Fishers Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.