Indianapolis man arrested after I-65 chase near Lafayette

As the trooper approached the vehicle, police said 28-year-old Isiah Williams drove away and headed north on I-65.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a man from Indianapolis Wednesday night after he led police on a chase on Interstate 65.

According to police, a trooper was patrolling I-65 near Lafayette when he stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 28-year-old Isiah Williams, for speeding.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, police said Williams drove away and headed north on I-65.

After 6 miles, the chase ended near Battle Ground when troopers set up stop sticks across the road. Police said Williams stopped before hitting the sticks and was taken into custody.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail, where he faces the following preliminary charges:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle — Level 6 felony

Driving while suspended — Class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving in a highway work zone — Class A misdemeanor

Aggressive driving — Class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving — Class C misdemeanor