Indianapolis man arrested after I-65 chase near Lafayette

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a man from Indianapolis Wednesday night after he led police on a chase on Interstate 65.
According to police, a trooper was patrolling I-65 near Lafayette when he stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 28-year-old Isiah Williams, for speeding.
As the trooper approached the vehicle, police said Williams drove away and headed north on I-65.
After 6 miles, the chase ended near Battle Ground when troopers set up stop sticks across the road. Police said Williams stopped before hitting the sticks and was taken into custody.
Williams was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail, where he faces the following preliminary charges:
- Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle — Level 6 felony
- Driving while suspended — Class A misdemeanor
- Reckless driving in a highway work zone — Class A misdemeanor
- Aggressive driving — Class A misdemeanor
- Reckless driving — Class C misdemeanor
Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lafayette post and Jim's Garage also assisted in the incident.