Indianapolis man dies after snowblower catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A 78-year-old Indianapolis man died Monday evening on the city's northeast side after catching fire while pouring gasoline into a snowblower.

Firefighters were called to a home near East 43rd Street and North Sheridan Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. on a report of heavy smoke showing from an attached garage.

Firefighters believe Jonnie Douglas was smoking while pouring gasoline into the gas tank of the snowblower, which ignited the fumes and set the snowblower and his clothes on fire.

An IFD spokesperson said Douglas was alert and talking to firefighters while he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the hospital around 11:30 p.m.

The fire did not cause any damage to the home.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental for improper use of smoking materials around combustibles.