Indianapolis man traveling to Poland to cook for Ukrainian refugees

Brian Rund is traveling to Poland Friday morning to work with a group of chefs at World Central Kitchen, which sets up shop where there is a need.

INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in central Indiana, people are trying to offer any relief they can to Ukrainians. For one Indianapolis man, he couldn't stand by any longer watching the devastation. He's using his love of cooking to help provide hundreds of thousands of meals.

Brian Rund is halfway across the world Friday morning, on his way to Poland. 13News caught up with him hours before his flight as he was packing.

Rund loves cooking, has an agriculture background and has plenty of vacation time at work.

After watching the disturbing images in Ukraine, he said the time is now to help.

"I'm the typical really spoiled American. We complain about high gas prices, and Ukrainians are getting hauled off and shot in the streets," Rund said. "I wanted to put my money where my mouth is and actually do something, and I feel like I have a talent I can contribute and a work ethic, and all the stars seem to align."

He'll be helping a group of chefs at World Central Kitchen, which sets up shop where there is a need. The global organization was founded by famous chef Jose Andres.

Rund will be working 12-hour shifts to provide around 200,000 meals over the course of a week. Those meals will go to refugees in Poland and thousands more sheltering in Ukraine.

"It is a just an amazing scale that they're doing," Rund said. "They're also taking food into Ukraine that are fully prepared or grocery kits [for people] who may be living in a bomb shelter and can't get to a grocery store or their homes or anything."

The trip will cost Rund roughly $10,000, as he is responsible for paying for all travel and lodging costs.

Click here to help Rund provide food for Ukrainian refugees.