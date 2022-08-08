Planners looking for public input on making dangerous central Indiana streets safer

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed the Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan and now wants to hear from residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Planning officials for the city of Indianapolis have unveiled a way for the public to speak up about dangerous streets.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed the Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan and now wants to hear from residents. The plan is the first step toward securing federal funding to go toward preventing death and serious injury on central Indiana roads and streets.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is a story about Mayor Joe Hogsett's proposed budget.)

Anna Gremling, executive director of the IMPO, said traffic fatalities and serious injuries are at unprecedented levels.

"It's to identify corridors that are unsafe, not only for cars, but for pedestrians and cyclists," she said. "The idea is once we get these corridors and projects identified, the municipalities and communities can go after funding at the federal level."

Jurisdictions include cities and towns in eight central Indiana counties, including Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan, and Shelby.