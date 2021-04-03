Indianapolis liver transplant recipient receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The state's eligibility requirements were changed recently, allowing Kelly Kincade to get her long-awaited shot

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, state health leaders opened vaccine eligibly to groups with certain co-morbidities, including post-solid organ transplant recipients.

“As soon as I got the notification that immunocompromised people could get the vaccine, I signed up immediately, no hesitation,” said Kelly Kincade, who received a liver transplant over the summer.

On Wednesday, she came to IU Health’s vaccine clinic at the Methodist Neuroscience building to receive her first dose.

“It’s definitely a ray of hope so I can continue on my journey to heal and to get better and to be able to do the things that I am finally able to do and want to do,” she said.

Kincade was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis in her mid-20s and struggled for eight years. Her body was attacking her liver. Her cousin Paul volunteered to be her donor last year. Doctors took about 60 percent of his liver and transplanted it into Kincade.

She received the state’s first living donor live transplant in more than 20 years.

“I don’t remember the last time I felt this well, to be honest. You forget what it’s like to actually be healthy. You take being healthy for granted,” she said.

Being immunocompromised, Kincade had to take extra precautions during the pandemic, since her weakened immune system makes it harder to fight off the virus.

“I just wanted to go out and do everything I haven’t been able to do for the past seven years. That was not an option. So it’s been incredibly frustrating to have to wait, even though I feel so much better,” she said.

Wednesday's vaccine appointment was one step closer to living a normal life.

“I didn’t feel anything. Then afterward, all I could think was oh my gosh, I got the vaccine,” Kincade said.

It’s the kind of reaction, Dr. Nicolas Barros wants to see. He is a transplant infectious disease specialist at IU Health.

“Knowing the happiness and the tranquility that it provides to them, it’s rather refreshing,” Dr. Barros said.

He encourages all his patients to sign up for the vaccine and to remain cautious afterward.

“Their response to the vaccine may not be as good as the general population because their immune system is not as strong,” Barros said.

Kincade said she will continue to play it safe but is looking forward to going places again, especially out to eat.

“I want to go to a restaurant and be able to socialize with my friends and have a bite to eat and watch the football game on the TV and just to have that experience again,” she said.

Her fiancé was also able to sign up for the shot on Wednesday. Both of them are feeling a lot more hopeful than before.

“It is just one step closer to normal. One step closer to getting back to life,” Kincade said.

