Indy LGBTQ groups fear copycat attacks in wake of Colorado shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the LGBTQ community in Indiana are voicing their concerns about safety and security here in the Hoosier State and around the country after an attack at a gay nightclub in Colorado killed five people and injured 19 others Sunday morning.

The attack is now being investigated as a hate crime.

"It's terrible. It just kind of, immediately your heart sinks to think this world is still so cruel," said Zoe O'Haillin-Berne, the director of engagement with Indiana Youth Group.

As the calendar turned to Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, the LGBTQ community nationwide mourned the five lives lost early Sunday morning inside Club Q in Colorado Springs.

O'Haillin-Berne said that violent attack is terrifying, something people in the LGBTQ community fear.

"Almost every queer person I know, when they go out every day, in the back of their mind somewhere, 'Is today the day that someone's going to harm me for who I am?'" O'Haillin-Berne said.

O'Haillin-Berne said the anti-gay, anti-trans rhetoric coming from politicians nationwide — from trans sports bans here in Indiana to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws in Florida — is emboldening these attacks against the LGBTQ community.

"Whether they're speaking from a political standpoint, a religious belief or just plain ignorance, these hateful things are inciting violence whether they think they are or not," she said.

At Indiana Youth Group, O'Haillin-Berne said, they're always taking steps to better protect the youth they serve — applying for homeland security grants to protect kids, even doing active shooter training to keep staff vigilant.

"Every event we've done at IYG, we have security," she said. "We've had fundraisers at IYG where we've hired sharpshooters to sit on the roof to make sure that people don't come after the kids. And after Pulse, we really had to increase security."

O'Haillin-Berne said they worry about copycats trying to one-up these attacks like what happened at Club Q in Colorado. And a study from 2020 found LGBTQ people are nearly four times more likely to be victims of violent crimes than non-LGBTQ people.

"Any time I'm out representing IYG during Pride Month, any time I go to a fundraiser, anything that's in the public, in open air, my husband tells me straight up that, 'I'm worried that someone is going to try and kill you. I'm worried someone is going to try and kill one of the kids,'" she said. "And that's a hard thing to weigh on you."

She said the best way people can support the LGBTQ community after an attack like Club Q is to speak up, to use their voice and stand up for equality.