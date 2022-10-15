Indianapolis leaf collection runs Nov. 8 - Dec. 2

Residents are asked to put leaves in plastic bags rather than paper bags that deteriorate in wet weather.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that this year's leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7.

Marion County residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for curbside pickup each week on their regularly scheduled trash collection day over a four-week collection period.

Thanksgiving week will operate on a sliding holiday collection schedule, so leaf collection will take place on the same day as a home’s standard trash collection.

The final week of leaf collection will conclude on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

To ensure adequate staffing during peak leaf season, DPW does not approve vacation time for solid waste employees during this four-week collection window.

Guidelines

Place leaves in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in wet weather.

Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

Burning leaves is illegal in Marion County.

While raking leaves, DPW requests residents also clear leaves from storm drain inlets to prevent drainage and flooding problems during heavy rains and melting snow. Residents are also asked to avoid raking leaves into streets and gutters.

Collected leaves will be taken to the south side landfill where they will be composted. Residents can pick up the resulting mulch in the spring at no cost.

Outside of the four-week leaf season, residents should put bags of leaves inside their trash cart or take them to the Citizens' Transfer Station on Saturdays.

If crews miss a route for leaf collection, residents should call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 on the day after their normal collection day, or open a service request via RequestIndy.