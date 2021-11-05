Indianapolis leaf collection begins Nov. 8

People can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pickup per week on their regularly scheduled collection day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will start leaf collection on Monday, Nov. 8.

People can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for pickup per week on their regularly scheduled collection day. Leaf collection ends Dec. 3, 2021.

Here are a few guidelines to follow during leaf collection:

Place leaves in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in wet weather.

Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

DPW asks people to clear leaves from storm drains to prevent flooding. Do not rake leaves into the streets. Burning leaves in Marion County is illegal.