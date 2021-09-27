Indianapolis' Kurt Vonnegut Museum named 'Literary Landmark'

The designation puts the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in company with sites associated with Edgar Allen Poe, Mark Twain and other notable authors.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis museum that documents the life and writings of novelist Kurt Vonnegut has been named Indiana's first ever "Literary Landmark" by a national group.

Vonnegut was born in Indianapolis. He died in 2007 at 84 years old. His novels included "Cat's Cradle" and "Slaughterhouse-Five."

The museum gave Vonnegut's legacy of preserving freedom of expression and limiting censorship a new permanent home at 543 Indiana Ave., across the street from the Madam Walker Legacy Center, in 2019.