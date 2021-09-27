x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Indianapolis' Kurt Vonnegut Museum named 'Literary Landmark'

The designation puts the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in company with sites associated with Edgar Allen Poe, Mark Twain and other notable authors.
Credit: AP
FILE - This April 19, 2016 file photo, shows a mural in Indianapolis called "My Affair with Kurt Vonnegut," by Pamela Bliss. Vonnegut, the late writer, was an Indianapolis native. Two festivals and the world premiere of an opera that Vonnegut finished shortly before his death will celebrate the writer's legacy this fall in his hometown. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis museum that documents the life and writings of novelist Kurt Vonnegut has been named Indiana's first ever "Literary Landmark" by a national group. 

The designation by the Literary Landmarks Association puts the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in company with sites associated with Edgar Allen Poe, Mark Twain and other notable authors. 

Vonnegut was born in Indianapolis. He died in 2007 at 84 years old. His novels included "Cat's Cradle" and "Slaughterhouse-Five." 

The museum gave Vonnegut's legacy of preserving freedom of expression and limiting censorship a new permanent home at 543 Indiana Ave., across the street from the Madam Walker Legacy Center, in 2019.

The museum plans to host a Literary Landmark dedication ceremony next year that will feature public dignitaries and special guests.

Related Articles

 