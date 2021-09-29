More than a dozen companies taking part in job fair Wednesday on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen companies are taking part in a job fair on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
Job News USA is hosting the job fair Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott East hotel, located at 7202 E. 21st St.
The following companies will have booths at the event and are hiring for immediate openings:
- Allied Universal
- Boss Shop
- Chewy
- Coca Cola
- Daimler Trucks North America
- Eli Lilly
- Facility Concepts Inc.
- FedEx Express
- FedEx Ground
- Heritage Environmental Services, LLC
- Kroger
- Marriott East
- MBC Staffing
- Powerhome Solar
- Premier Packaging, LLC
- SMX Staff Management
- Summit Staffing
- UPS
Masks are required at all times, and event organizers are asking attendees to avoid shaking hands with employers for health and safety reasons.
Job News USA is encouraging attendees to dress professionally, practice their personalized pitch with a summary of skills and experiences, and bring several copies of their updated resume.
Click here to pre-register for the event.
