More than a dozen companies taking part in job fair Wednesday on Indy's east side

The job fair is taking place at the Indianapolis Marriott East hotel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a dozen companies are taking part in a job fair on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

Job News USA is hosting the job fair Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott East hotel, located at 7202 E. 21st St.

The following companies will have booths at the event and are hiring for immediate openings:

Allied Universal

Boss Shop

Chewy

Coca Cola

Daimler Trucks North America

Eli Lilly

Facility Concepts Inc.

FedEx Express

FedEx Ground

Heritage Environmental Services, LLC

Kroger

Marriott East

MBC Staffing

Powerhome Solar

Premier Packaging, LLC

SMX Staff Management

Summit Staffing

UPS

Masks are required at all times, and event organizers are asking attendees to avoid shaking hands with employers for health and safety reasons.

Job News USA is encouraging attendees to dress professionally, practice their personalized pitch with a summary of skills and experiences, and bring several copies of their updated resume.

Click here to pre-register for the event.