Indy airport ready for most air travel since pandemic began

Airport officials are reminding travelers of regulations that are still in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA Tournament fans will be coming and going from Indianapolis over the next three weeks. Spring break added to March Madness has Indianapolis International Airport ready for the biggest weekend of air travel since the pandemic began.

Visitors are flying into Indy to watch basketball, while others are leaving town for long-awaited getaways.

"People are going on vacation or coming in to see a very exciting tournament or series of tournaments,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority CEO Mario Rodriguez. “It really is a fantastic feeling to see families traveling again, to see people going on exciting adventures."

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects about 13,500 departures Saturday from Indianapolis International Airport. That would make for the busiest day through the security lines in over a year.

The pandemic nearly shut down airports for a time, and now most travelers are getting back in the air for the first time in at least a year, finding the airport and air travel has changed.

"We've got to constantly remind people that we're still in a pandemic,” said Aaron Batt, TSA federal security director for Indiana. “We have to ensure that we're following all the safety protocols. It's important that people continue to wear masks. It's important that people continue to disinfect their hands routinely."

Travelers are asked to pull down that mask for just a moment for identification at the checkpoint. New screening technology and protective barriers allow for less contact between TSA agents and travelers.

For visitors coming downtown for the college basketball games, Marion County is still limiting capacity to 25 percent at arenas, 50 percent at bars and 75 percent at restaurants.

"We welcome visitors to Indianapolis,” said Melissa McMasters, a nurse with the Marion County Health Department infectious disease program. “But we also have to remind them there are rules here in Indy that need to be followed to prevent an increase or a surge in COVID cases."