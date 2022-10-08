Runway repaving will lessen airport's impact on global warming

Concrete that captures carbon dioxide is one way the airport's new runway promotes sustainability.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Airport Authority is trying to make traveling easier for everyone.

On Wednesday, officials gave a tour of the first phase of a three-year, $190 million project to enhance the runways at Indianapolis International Airport.

As part of the project, the existing concrete will be recycled into the new runway. The new runway will also use concrete that captures carbon dioxide, which will not only help the environment by reducing the airport's impact on global warming.

Airport officials said Indianapolis is the first airport in the country to use the new concrete.

An extra inch of concrete on the runway will also help it last longer, with a life cycle of 40 years instead of the current 20 years, the airport said.

"When people think about an airport, they think about the terminals, roadways, the parking garage, they barely think about the runways. The runways are critical to get from the ground to the sky safely and efficiently," said FAA regional administrator Elliot Black.

In addition to the concrete, the runway will include LED lighting and other sustainability improvements, including construction waste management, reusing water and other materials and reducing emissions and fuel by using onsite materials, the airport authority said.