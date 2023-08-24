Indianapolis International Airport reports record-high number of passengers in first half of 2023

March was one of its strongest months in the first half of the year thanks to a record-breaking spring break travel season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 5 million passengers traveled through Indianapolis International Airport in the first six months of 2023, breaking the airport's own record among midsize airports in North America.

In a statement, the Indianapolis Airport Authority said March was one of its strongest months in the first half of the year thanks to a record-breaking spring break travel season. The airport's total traveler count for June was the highest ever for the month.

The airport authority cited five new or reinstated nonstop flights added to date in 2023 among the factors contributing to the increased numbers.