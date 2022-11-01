Some flights into Indianapolis delayed due to equipment failure

This latest issue follows a long weekend for holiday travelers after thousands of flights were canceled across the United States.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis International Airport experienced an equipment failure Monday night that caused some inbound flights to be grounded while the issue was being resolved.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported a traffic management program was in effect for flights scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis on Monday night.

"Due to EQUIPMENT / OUTAGE, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving Indianapolis International Airport, Indianapolis, IN (IND)," the FAA said in an alert on its website.

The FAA advised flyers to visit this website to check if their flight has been affected.

The flights were delayed an average of three hours due to the issue, according to tracking service FlightAware.

A total of 74 flights in and out of Indianapolis were delayed Monday and 48 were canceled.

A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with the pandemic, caused shortages of airline workers to push flight cancellations to a holiday-season high. This created more frustration for travelers just trying to get home.

More than 3,000 U.S. flights and about 4,700 worldwide were canceled by late afternoon Monday on the East Coast, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 12,500 flights were delayed, including 5,600 in the U.S.

Saturday and Sunday were similar with upward of 2,500 flights canceled each day.

In Indianapolis, 29 flights were canceled by 6:30 p.m. Sunday and another 76 had been delayed.