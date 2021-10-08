Indianapolis Airport expecting busy weekend as fall break begins

Indianapolis International Airport officials are encouraging travelers to leave early if going out of town this weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport is expecting one of its busiest weekends ever as Hoosiers head out for fall break.

Around 35,000 passengers are expected to fly out of Indy this weekend. "This is one of the busiest times since this terminal has been open," said Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director.

Passengers like Nathan White are going on fall break. "I'm going to Las Vegas with my mom and my dad," White said.

It's a much different atmosphere from those early pandemic months. Rodriguez, who oversees the airport, remembers them well.

"There was nobody in the terminal, whatsoever. Honestly, it seemed like a Stephen King novel," Rodriguez said.

This fall break will be among the busiest due to pent up demand.

"I didn't want my parents to get sick. So, we were all careful as to how we were going to approach it," Jason Tempel said.

There are also a lot of good deals.

"The airlines want to make sure that the aircraft leaves full, and by the way, they are leaving full," Rodriguez said.

If passengers forget a mask, the airport has plenty at guest services.

Avoid waiting in line by printing boarding passes at home and only bringing a carry-on. Rodriguez suggested travelers pack thoughtfully and only bring travel-size items.

The airport expects it to say busy through Thanksgiving and Christmas. "I've been in this business for over three decades. This is what makes it all worthwhile," Rodriguez said.