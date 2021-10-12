Indianapolis preps for snow season

The city also announced with results of DPW's snowplow naming contest.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works announced Tuesday how they're prepping for the winter snow season.

Hogsett said DPW is fully prepared for winter. Plow drivers with the Indy Snow Force have already completed more than 500 hours of training both on the roads and in the classroom. Indy Snow Force also reported having 12.500 tons of salt ready to de-ice the roads.

The annual mock snow fight will happen at the end of October or the beginning of November, ahead of the first snow of the season. Drivers should expect to see plows on the road during the event, just for practice.

The city also announced with results of DPW's snowplow naming contest. The community voted to name four of the city's new snow trucks. The name with the most votes was fitting for the home of the Indianapolis 500: Will Plower.

IndyCar driver Will Power thanked fans for voting for the "punny" name.

And @12WillPower even sent along a video wishing the team good luck this season! Many thanks to Will for being such a good sport!! pic.twitter.com/dSoauht3Fl — Indy Department of Public Works (@IndyDPW) October 12, 2021

IMS President Doug Boles also made an appearance on Monument Circle to make the announcement.

The other winners were Larry Brrrrrd, Buzz Iceclear and Blizzard Wizard. Decals with the names will be on each truck.