Indiana man admits to urging young girls to self-mutilate on online help forums

Documents say Matthew Locher targeted girls suffering from mental health issues and would groom them to engage in self-mutilation and, eventually become his "slave."

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who moved to Indianapolis last summer pleaded guilty Monday to convincing troubled girls as young as 12 to perform masochistic acts and urged one to become his sex slave.

Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing a sexually explicit visual depiction, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

In his plea agreement, prosecutors said Locher acknowledged that while living in Redondo Beach, California, in 2020 and 2021, Locher got into online conversations targeting girls suffering from mental health issues such as depression, anorexia and suicidal thoughts.

During internet conversations, Locher allegedly groomed his victims to engage in self-mutilation and, eventually, to become his “slave” or “pet.”

"Locher groomed his victims to engage in self-mutilation and instructed a victim struggling with an eating disorder to starve herself, ordering her to film herself cutting her body when she disobeyed him," the U.S. attorney's office statement said.

Two girls sent him images of self-harm including one of them cutting their breasts, prosecutors said.

He convinced a third victim, who was 12, to run away from her Ohio home and attempt to reach California to have sex with him, prosecutors alleged.

Encouraged by Locher, the girl first set fire to her home in a failed bid to kill her parents, prosecutors alleged.

Locher had promised he would pick her up, "bring her to California, and make her his 'slave,' " the U.S. attorney's office said.

Locher moved to Indiana in the summer of 2021 after federal authorities searched his home.

He was arrested in Indianapolis on Jan. 10 of this year and sent back to California, authorities said.