1 critically wounded in north Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a report of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the 600 block of West 39th Street, between Michigan Road and North Meridian Street.

When officers arrived they found one person who had been shot. IMPD said medics took the injured person to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not identified the person who was shot or offered further information about the circumstances of the shooting.