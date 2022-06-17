Indianapolis man dies in motorcycle crash on northeast side

Police said a car turned into the path of the motorcycle on East 30th Street at Arlington Avenue Thursday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the city's northeast side Thursday night.

IMPD officers were called to the intersection of 30th Street and Arlington Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. on a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

Police located the man who was on the motorcycle suffering from severe trauma. Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition. Shortly after arriving at the to the hospital, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased.

Authorities have not shared his name.

Accident investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling east on 30th Street as the sedan was traveling west on 30th and turned left to head south on Arlington, crossing into the path of the motorcycle and leading to the crash.

The sedan driver is cooperating with police on their investigation, and submitted to a blood draw at the hospital as standard procedure for crash investigations that involve fatalities.