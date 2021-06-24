x
IMPD asking for help locating missing 16-year-old boy

Police said in a release that 16-year-old Max Puletz was last seen in the area of Sycamore Run Drive and Southport Road on the southeast side of Indianapolis.
Credit: IMPD
Max Puletz

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Puletz, who stands 6-foot-1-inch tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and was carrying a camouflage backpack.

He was reportedly on a black Schwinn bicycle with lime green lettering. Police believe he may be heading to the Shelbyville area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

