Indianapolis police searching for boy with autism, elderly man missing since Tuesday morning

Police say 10-year-old Jaylen Averyheart is believed to be with a family friend, 86-year-old George Allen.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man and child who has autism.

Police say 10-year-old Jaylen Averyheart is believed to be with a family friend, 86-year-old George Allen. The pair was last seen on the southwest side of Indianapolis around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Jaylen is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has autism and is non-verbal. Allen is 5'7" tall, 156 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

Allen is driving a silver 2004 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate 662DLA.

Jaylen was last seen wearing gray Marvel Avengers pajamas, blue and white Nike shoes and a navy blue coat with fur around the collar. He wears blue-framed glasses.