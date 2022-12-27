x
Local News

4 dogs dead in house fire on Indy's near southeast side

The fire happened Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street, near East Raymond Street and Interstate 65, around 9 a.m.
Credit: WTHR/Matthew Fultz

INDIANAPOLIS — Four dogs died Tuesday morning after being trapped inside a house fire on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street, near East Raymond Street and Interstate 65, just before 9 a.m.

According to a spokesperson with the Indianapolis Fire Department, two people were inside the house when the fire happened, but both were able to get out and were treated at the scene.

IFD confirmed four dogs died in the house, which was destroyed as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

