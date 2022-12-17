Indianapolis hospital patient reunited with woman who helped saved her life

INDIANAPOLIS — There was an emotional reunion between a patient at Community Hospital and the stranger who helped save her life.
Barbara was headed to an appointment at the Heart and Vascular Hospital this week when she collapsed.
That's when Stephanie Schwebach jumped in, performing CPR for about 30 seconds before caregivers got Barbara to the emergency room.
After that, Barbara sent out a public plea to find the good Samaritan who came to help her. On Friday, the two reunited.
"I never expected to see her," Stephanie said. "I didn't know if she was still alive, so I could not get her out of my mind. I thought and prayed about her for the whole week and I was glad we were coming back for one of Gary's appointments, because I was like, 'I'm gonna ask them. As soon as I walk in that door, I'm gonna find out what happened to her.' And when they said she was alive, I just praised the Lord for that and I had to have the privilege of meeting she and her husband. It was lovely."
It turns out Stephanie is a retired nurse and knew exactly what to do when Barbara collapsed.
The two exchanged phone numbers Friday, and once Barbara gets out of the hospital, they plan to meet again.