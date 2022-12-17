Indianapolis hospital patient reunited with woman who helped saved her life

"I never expected to see her," Stephanie said. "I didn't know if she was still alive, so I could not get her out of my mind. I thought and prayed about her for the whole week and I was glad we were coming back for one of Gary's appointments, because I was like, 'I'm gonna ask them. As soon as I walk in that door, I'm gonna find out what happened to her.' And when they said she was alive, I just praised the Lord for that and I had to have the privilege of meeting she and her husband. It was lovely."