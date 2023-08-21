Home of former Purdue basketball player AJ Hammons heading to sheriff's sale

In a lawsuit, neighbors claimed AJ Hammons hosted large "out of control" parties with some ending in gunfire, putting families who live in the area in danger.

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis say they're relieved after learning one of the homes in the area is headed to a sheriff's sale.

The house they’re talking about is along Fall Creek Road and belongs to former Purdue basketball player AJ Hammons, who neighbors sued this summer.

In that lawsuit, neighbors claimed Hammons hosted large "out of control" parties with some of them ending in gunfire, putting families who live in the area in danger.

After one party in May, police say a woman was shot.

In July, a judge ruled Hammons could still host parties, but had to hire private security if more than 25 people were invited. That security would also be required to search guests for any kind of weapon and the party would have to shut down by 1 a.m.

"Many felt like he was going to continue to be allowed to continue to do what he's doing,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified because of concerns for his safety after previous incidents at Hammons' home, where neighbors say partygoers were firing guns.

According to police and neighbors, some of the bullets from that gunfire ended up in their homes.

"When people wake up to gunshots, bullets going through their house, children sheltering in place, in a peaceful neighborhood, no one needs that,” the man said.

Now it looks like neighbors could be getting the peace and quiet they say they haven’t had for the past several years because of the parties Hammons has hosted.

Court records show the home went into foreclosure last August.

Hammons filed for bankruptcy and was allowed to stay.

Now, though, according to a recent court filing, Hammons' house is going to a sheriff's sale in an attempt by the lender to collect a debt.

This neighbor is more than willing to gamble on who could own the property next.

"If this goes up for sale, things move on, we can breathe a sigh of relief and go back to working hard and enjoying our community we work hard to live in,” he said.

According to court records, the sale is set for Oct. 20, 2023.

Property records show the value of the house and land is assessed at close to $1.4 million.

The taxes on it every year are close to $18,000.