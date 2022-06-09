'Dream come true': Single mother gets new home from Habitat for Humanity

After HangTime Indy raised nearly $100,000, a single mother received a new home from Habitat for Humanity.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah Nevins opened the door to her new home on the southeast side of Indianapolis Thursday.

It's a life-changing gift from Habitat for Humanity. Habitat partnered with local business HangTime Indy to make it all happen.

The business raised almost $100,000 and donated an additional $5,000 on Thursday so Nevins can pick out furniture.

Nevins is a single mother and a first-time homeowner. Both Nevins and the owner of HangTime Indy said the process was a humbling experience and a dream come true.

"It's stability. It shows your kids anything is possible, even if you think it's not. You just have to work hard for it," Nevins said.

"To put a smile on somebody's face and to change their life forever…. Amazing. It's priceless," said Hang Time owner Monty Ramadan.

Nevins plans to volunteer with Habitat For Humanity and help other families become homeowners.