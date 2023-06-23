Indianapolis groups hope mentoring youth can help stem rise in gun violence

Programs for youth were in focus at an event Friday inside the halls of a northeast side church.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis sees a rise in gun violence, efforts are growing to get to help to at-risk teens before it's too late.

That was the aim of an event Friday inside the halls of a northeast side church.

"Project Pat is one of the groundbreaking artists of drill music, he's one of the founders" said Kareem Hines.

He came to share his story with a group of young people with a focus on mental health and promoting a positive mindset - something organizer Hines said is an important conversation.

"We are starting to see more mental health issues become more prevalent in our younger kids," he said.

Nonprofits groups NEW B.O.Y and the Inner Beauty Program sponsored the event. They mentor a diverse group of young people in the community and believe some of the issues we are seeing in our community -- including a rise in gun violence -- are coming from below the surface level.

"Trauma is real," Hines said. "Trauma has no age range. I think our young people are not only dealing with their issues, but their great-grandma's issues."

"I think it's like people are treating their trauma and want to release it out on others because they don't know how to take care of it themselves. They release it out on other people,' said Meckenzie Hughes, a member of Inner Beauty.

Marion Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Gaither was also in the crowd. He presides over the family division. He says some of the kids in the room he's seen in his courtroom and that programs that focus on mentorship are crucial to prevention.

"They're kids. I don't want to see them as a file. I'd rather see them as human beings with real needs and real interests so i can apply real services to their benefit," said Gaither.

That's why Hines believes it's important to step outside the box to reach youth struggling in the community.

"Connection before correction," Hines said. "Our young people need to feel connected to somebody they believe understands them, who they feel they're not going to be judged."