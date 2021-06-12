Group hopes Skating for Peace will raise awareness, promote positivity

Cease Fire Indy and Skateland partnered for the event in hopes of being part of the solution.

INDIANAPOLIS — It seems to be a daily discussion topic, the violence problem all across Indianapolis.

It impacts a lot of people in the city.

After a violent weekend, some Hoosiers decided to let off some steam and get together at Skateland Monday evening.

"Just to come together, feel that sense of community, of belonging and fun," said Cease Fire Indy organizer Della Brown.

The outing was a partnership between the skating rink and Cease Fire Indy. Their purpose was to promote peace and be a part of the solution.

"There's been so much negative stuff going around. We are always exposed to negative things. Just being able to expose people to something different is good hope for the city," said Brown.

"We wanted to do something positive for the community to show them that we care and that we want to put a stop to the violence as well," Alexandria Wallace, Skateland regional manager.

Organizers said the event was about more than skating. It was about reminding the community what it feels like to come together and have some fun.

"When you think about skating, it's family. You think about togetherness, you think about having a good time. It's so soothing and relaxing. It takes your mind off of things,' said Wallace.

Robyn Wilson said she supports anything that promotes peace, which is why she brought her kids to skate. She believes events like this one are what the community needs.

"To show them what it is to actually have fun without violence and doing things in the street," said Wilson.

Although Brown is disappointed about the high homicide numbers and the weekend's shootings, she said she is still optimistic about the future.

"It breaks my heart every time I see it. Then for the numbers, I have hope there is something we can do about it. We just need everyone on the ground doing their part, holding themselves accountable, holding their children accountable and just trying to figure out what is going on," she said.