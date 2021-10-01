Global Village Welcome Center officially opens on Indianapolis' northwest side

The 56,000-square-foot center, which features galleries, a gift shop and other spaces, is located in the International Marketplace area.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new cultural center is officially open for business on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for the Global Village Welcome Center. The 56,000-square-foot center, which features galleries with works from all continents, a gift shop and other functional spaces, is located in the International Marketplace area near West 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

The area, formerly known as Lafayette Square, is a culturally diverse location that is home to more than 900 businesses representing countries rom around the world.

"Despite Indy's devotion to the checkered flag, we are no longer just a city of black and white. Our true flag is a rich tapestry of every color in the prism all nations under God," said City-County Council President Vop Osili at the ribbon cutting.