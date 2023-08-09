Indy FOP issues ‘no endorsement’ for mayoral election

The organization's decision means members voted not to support incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett, nor his challenger Jefferson Shreve.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city’s Fraternal Order of Police is sending a strong message ahead of the mayoral election.

On Thursday night, the FOP issued a “no endorsement” for the candidates. This means members voted not to support incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett, nor his challenger Jefferson Shreve.

This is the first time in decades that the FOP did not back a mayoral candidate, according to its President Rick Snyder.

“Very unique situation for the Indianapolis FOP to remain neutral in a mayor’s race, but I think it sends a powerful message,” he said.

Even though the decision is unprecedented, the process isn’t. Synder called it “lengthy” and “deliberate.”

He said both candidates spent nearly two hours being interviewed by members ahead of the vote.

When asked how many members voted, Synder said it happened during one of their meetings and, “We don’t typically get into the numbers.”

“This isn’t a Rick Snyder decision. This isn’t an individual decision. This was a membership decision,” he said.

Previously, the Indy FOP endorsed Hogsett during the last two mayoral elections.

“The points that were raised and that were discussed in that meeting, I know for a fact were absolutely representative of the sentiment of officers across the city, because it is the same things I hear everywhere that I go,” Synder said.

One of the biggest challenges facing the force is hiring and retaining officers. That's despite salaries growing and a signing bonus. Right now, IMPD is still down about 300 officers.

It’s a number both candidates have promised to improve.

“What we have said is we don’t have a recruitment crisis, we have a retention crisis,” Synder said.

Synder said there is still a chance for the candidates to earn support before the election and that the FOP stands ready to work alongside whoever wins.