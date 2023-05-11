Indianapolis Food Drive kicks off this weekend

Letter carriers throughout Indiana will participate in the largest one-day food drive by collecting donated non-perishable food items left in bags at mailboxes.

INDIANAPOLIS — You can help hungry Hoosiers this weekend without even leaving your home.

The National Association of Letter Carriers' "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive is Saturday, May 13.

It marks the 31st anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

You may have seen the cards in your mail, letting you know when you can leave that non-perishable food in your mailbox.

"It's just a simple ask, put one can in the box. If you can imagine, one can for every house we deliver to. One box of cereal for every business we deliver to. That's a lot of food. That's a lot of food on a lot of tables. And right now, with as expensive as food is, people need it," said Kieaunta Roberson who is a food drive coordinator.

By springtime, the organization said many pantries are depleted and enter a summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Currently, the organization estimates more than 35 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from.

The community can help by bagging donations of non-perishable food items and setting them by the mailbox ahead of regular mail collection time on Saturday, May 13. Your letter carrier will do the rest.