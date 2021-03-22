Indianapolis firetruck goes off-road while responding to north side apartment fire

A wrecker needed to remove the firetruck from the ditch, but thankfully, nobody was injured, and the crew gathered their gear, hoseline and helped put out the fire.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Fire Department firetruck went off-road as it was responding to an apartment fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments in the 9000 block of North College Avenue, near East 91st Street, on a report of a fire at an apartment complex.

The first team arrived to scene at 9:13 p.m. and saw heavy fire coming from the front of the building in the clubhouse.

The second team that arrived to the scene was trying to get to a nearby fire hydrant when it went off the road. A wrecker needed to remove the firetruck from the ditch, but thankfully, nobody was injured, and the crew gathered their gear, hoseline and helped put out the fire.

The fire was listed as under control in just under 30 minutes.