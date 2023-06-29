x
IFD rescues 2 trapped in flipped vehicle near Children's Museum

IFD responders extracted two passengers from a flipped vehicle on Wednesday, June 28.
Credit: Indianapolis Fire Department
IFD firefighters respond to a flipped vehicle at 29th and Illinois.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department rescued two people from a flipped car Wednesday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m. on June 28, IFD responded to a report of an accident involving two cars at 29th and Illinois streets. A white Dodge Grand Caravan and a black Kia Soul collided in the intersection, flipping the Dodge on its roof, IFD said. 

The two occupants of the Dodge were trapped in their cars until firefighters arrived on scene. According to IFD, extraction from the Dodge took just 10 minutes, and its occupants were transported to Methodist Hospital. 

No information on their status has been provided at this time.

Credit: Indianapolis Fire Department
Firefighters examine the damage to the Kia Soul involved in a June 28 accident

Medical responders attended to the two occupants of the Kia Soul at the scene. IFD also did not provide information on their conditions. 

