IFD rescues 2 trapped in flipped vehicle near Children's Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department rescued two people from a flipped car Wednesday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m. on June 28, IFD responded to a report of an accident involving two cars at 29th and Illinois streets. A white Dodge Grand Caravan and a black Kia Soul collided in the intersection, flipping the Dodge on its roof, IFD said.

The two occupants of the Dodge were trapped in their cars until firefighters arrived on scene. According to IFD, extraction from the Dodge took just 10 minutes, and its occupants were transported to Methodist Hospital.

No information on their status has been provided at this time.

Medical responders attended to the two occupants of the Kia Soul at the scene. IFD also did not provide information on their conditions.