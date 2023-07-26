Indianapolis firefighters rescue woman from sewer

IMPD officers spotted the woman's hand sticking through a manhole cover, but it's not clear why she was in the sewer to begin with.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a woman from a sewer Tuesday after seeing her hand poking up through the grates.

IMPD bike patrol officers noticed the woman's hand sticking out of a manhole cover in the 100 block of Shortridge Road, near East Washington Street and Shadeland Avenue, around 3 p.m.

Firefighters rescued the woman, who IFD said was around 50 years old, but still aren't sure how she got into the sewer or why she was there.

3:00 PM - #IFD FF’s rescue 50ish y/o woman stuck in sewer at 100 Shortridge Rd. after #IMPD Bike Patrol officers noticed her hand sticking up through the manhole cover. Unclear how she got in the sewer or why. Transported to hospital by #IEMS for checkout in good condition. pic.twitter.com/6pONUpJSId — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) July 25, 2023