Indianapolis firefighters rescue woman from sewer

IMPD officers spotted the woman's hand sticking through a manhole cover, but it's not clear why she was in the sewer to begin with.

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a woman from a sewer Tuesday after seeing her hand poking up through the grates. 

IMPD bike patrol officers noticed the woman's hand sticking out of a manhole cover in the 100 block of Shortridge Road, near East Washington Street and Shadeland Avenue, around 3 p.m.

Firefighters rescued the woman, who IFD said was around 50 years old, but still aren't sure how she got into the sewer or why she was there. 

The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but was reported in good condition.

