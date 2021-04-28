Indianapolis first responders honored with annual community awards

IFD firefighters, IMPD officers and Marion County sheriff's deputies were recognized at this year's Fire, Police & Deputy Sheriff's Community Recognition Awards.

INDIANAPOLIS — First responders with the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Office were recognized by their colleagues for their service in 2020 at the annual Fire, Police, and Deputy Sheriff's Community Recognition Awards.

Finalists were nominated by their peers, then chosen by a selection committee based upon their nomination.

Captain Eric Sutton was named firefighter of the year. A 27-year veteran, Sutton's peers said Sutton is "truly a leader by example." After several firefighters unexpectedly died last year, his colleagues said Sutton made sure firefighters had grief and support resources to keep personal health and safety a top priority.

Here are all the IFD team members who won awards:

Firefighter of the Year: Captain Eric Sutton

Operations Firefighter of the Year: Lieutenant James Seifert

Tele-communicator of the Year: Cameron Bopp

Rookie Firefighter of the Year: Private Daniel McManus

Community Services Firefighters of the Year: Private Greg Tharpe, Private Benny White, Battalion Chief Scott Isaacs, Private Brandon Reeves

Administrative Firefighter of the Year: Captain Sam Kraeszig

Engine Engineer of the Year: Engineer Jerry Gebhart

Ladder Engineer of the Year: Engineer Edward Pluckebaum

EMS Firefighter of the Year: Private Andrew Lee

Rescue Firefighters of the Year: Lieutenant Mark Baranko and Captain Steven Scales

Major Michael Hubbs was named sheriff's deputy of the year. Here are all the award winners from the Marion County Sheriff's Office:

Sheriff's Deputy of the Year: Major Michael Hubbs

Judicial Enforcement Division Deputy of the Year: Sergeant Gregory Patrick

Criminal Division Deputy of the Year: Corporal Jeremiah Pool

Jail Division Deputy of the Year: Sergeant Ernest Waterman

Administrative Deputy of the Year: Sergeant Duncan Flagg

Reserve Division Deputy of the Year: Lieutenant James Chandler

Administrative Employee of the Year: Tamara Pickens

Emergency Communications Employee of the Year: Jill Murillo

IMPD awarded 18 honorees. Officer Kunz was named officer of the year. These are all the honorees, identified by last name only, per IMPD request: