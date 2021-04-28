Indianapolis first responders honored with annual community awards

INDIANAPOLIS — First responders with the Indianapolis Fire Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Office were recognized by their colleagues for their service in 2020 at the annual Fire, Police, and Deputy Sheriff's Community Recognition Awards.
Finalists were nominated by their peers, then chosen by a selection committee based upon their nomination.
Captain Eric Sutton was named firefighter of the year. A 27-year veteran, Sutton's peers said Sutton is "truly a leader by example." After several firefighters unexpectedly died last year, his colleagues said Sutton made sure firefighters had grief and support resources to keep personal health and safety a top priority.
Here are all the IFD team members who won awards:
- Firefighter of the Year: Captain Eric Sutton
- Operations Firefighter of the Year: Lieutenant James Seifert
- Tele-communicator of the Year: Cameron Bopp
- Rookie Firefighter of the Year: Private Daniel McManus
- Community Services Firefighters of the Year: Private Greg Tharpe, Private Benny White, Battalion Chief Scott Isaacs, Private Brandon Reeves
- Administrative Firefighter of the Year: Captain Sam Kraeszig
- Engine Engineer of the Year: Engineer Jerry Gebhart
- Ladder Engineer of the Year: Engineer Edward Pluckebaum
- EMS Firefighter of the Year: Private Andrew Lee
- Rescue Firefighters of the Year: Lieutenant Mark Baranko and Captain Steven Scales
Major Michael Hubbs was named sheriff's deputy of the year. Here are all the award winners from the Marion County Sheriff's Office:
- Sheriff's Deputy of the Year: Major Michael Hubbs
- Judicial Enforcement Division Deputy of the Year: Sergeant Gregory Patrick
- Criminal Division Deputy of the Year: Corporal Jeremiah Pool
- Jail Division Deputy of the Year: Sergeant Ernest Waterman
- Administrative Deputy of the Year: Sergeant Duncan Flagg
- Reserve Division Deputy of the Year: Lieutenant James Chandler
- Administrative Employee of the Year: Tamara Pickens
- Emergency Communications Employee of the Year: Jill Murillo
IMPD awarded 18 honorees. Officer Kunz was named officer of the year. These are all the honorees, identified by last name only, per IMPD request:
- Officer of the Year: Officer Kunz
- Downtown District Officer of the Year: Officer Tyson
- North District Officer of the Year: Officer Robinson
- East District Officer of the Year: Officer Torres
- Southeast District Officer of the Year: Officer Allen
- Northwest District Officer of the Year: Officer Thorn
- Southwest District Officer of the Year: Officer Didandeh
- Special Service Officer of the Year: Lieutenant Stradling
- Reserve Officer of the Year: Officer Campbell
- Rookie Officer of the Year: Officer Fankboner
- Supervisor of the Year: Sergeant Kibbey
- Investigations Officer of the Year: Detective Smith
- Administrative Officer of the Year: Officer Juday
- Bridging the Gap Officer of the Year: Officer Mastin
- Administrative Officer of the Year: Sergeant Adkins
- Community Service Officer of the Year: Officer Biggers
- Traffic Officer of the Year: Sergeant Nielsen
- Crime Stopper of the Year: Detective McDaniel